Zirakpur mishap: Woman crossing road run over by speeding car

Two persons, including a woman, lost their lives in separate road accidents in Mohali on Tuesday. In the first case, a speeding car hit Kala Devi, a resident of Nabha village in Zirakpur, while she was crossing the Zirakpur-Patiala road near Adda Jhungian village, killing her on the spot. In another incident, Jai Singh, a 55-year-old Homeguard, succumbed to his injuries five days after a speeding car hit his bike in Handesra. (HT Photo)

In the first case, a speeding car hit Kala Devi, a resident of Nabha village in Zirakpur, while she was crossing the Zirakpur-Patiala road near Adda Jhungian village, killing her on the spot. Her relative, who was with her, was injured and is undergoing treatment.

Eyewitness Mohit, a shop owner, reported that the car, bearing a Chandigarh number, was speeding from the Chatt light point when it hit the victims. The driver, Salinder Rajguru of Zirakpur, was nabbed by onlookers and handed over to the police. He was later released on bail.

Rajguru was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), and 125-A (rash or negligent act endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Zirakpur police station.

In another incident, Jai Singh, a 55-year-old Homeguard, succumbed to his injuries five days after a speeding car hit his bike in Handesra. Singh was on his way to Dera Bassi for Independence Day duty when the accident occurred. Police have booked an unidentified car driver at Handesra police station.

The victim was undergoing treatment at GMCH-32, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.