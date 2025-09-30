Zirakpur parking dispute: Man sustains bullet injury, another critically hurt

A late-night clash over parking on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway left two men critically injured, with one of them sustaining a bullet injury to the head. Police officials said that due to the critical condition of both parties, the complete reason is still unclear and a statement will be recorded after they come to consciousness. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place outside Hotel Lucky Inn, where both groups had taken a parking contract.

According to initial reports, Deepak, a resident of Panipat, now living in Zirakpur, and Gurvinder Singh of Nagla village, Chandigarh, were managing the parking space. Around midnight, they got into an argument with accused Mukesh and Tiwari over parking. The matter escalated and Deepak and Gurvinder ended up assaulting the other two. A short while later Mukesh and Tiwari allegedly returned with their associates. Tiwari allegedly opened fire, discharging three rounds. One bullet struck Gurvinder Singh in the head, leaving him critically injured while Deepak narrowly escaped unharmed.

In the melee, Mukesh also sustained serious injuries. Both Gurvinder and Mukesh were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors said their condition remains critical.

