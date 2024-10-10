Zirakpur: Two robbed of 27,000, mobile phone at knifepoint

A food delivery man was robbed of his mobile phone and ₹5,000 in cash by three miscreants near Singhpura in Zirakpur on Tuesday, police said. The Zirakpur police registered FIRs in connection with the two cases.

Victim Surjit Singh, a native of Ludhiana who resides in Sector 119 of Balongi, informed police that he was heading towards Singhpura to deliver food, when three motorcycle-borne men intercepted his bike.

They threatened him with a sharp-edged weapon and snatched his phone and ₹5,000 in cash, he mentioned in his complaint.

The accused also reportedly assaulted the victim before fleeing towards Mohali. The Zirakpur police registered a case against the unidentified persons under Sections 309(4)(robbery) and 3(5) (act done by several persons) of the BNS.

In another incident, a truck driver was robbed of ₹22,000 in cash at knifepoint by two persons in Zirakpur. Sandeep Kumar of Rajasthan mentioned in his police complaint that he parked his truck alongside the Patiala-Zirakpur road when two men on a scooter turned up and jumped inside the truck around 12.30 am. They snatched ₹4,000 from him and forced him to transfer ₹18,000 through a mobile app before fleeing.

The Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 304(2) and 351(1) of the BNS in this regard and launched a probe.