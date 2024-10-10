Menu Explore
Zirakpur: Two robbed of 27,000, mobile phone at knifepoint

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

A food delivery man was robbed of his mobile and ₹5,000 by three persons and a truck driver of ₹22,000 by two persons in Zirakpur.

A food delivery man was robbed of his mobile phone and 5,000 in cash by three miscreants near Singhpura in Zirakpur on Tuesday, police said.

The Zirakpur police registered FIRs in connection with the two cases.
The Zirakpur police registered FIRs in connection with the two cases.

Victim Surjit Singh, a native of Ludhiana who resides in Sector 119 of Balongi, informed police that he was heading towards Singhpura to deliver food, when three motorcycle-borne men intercepted his bike.

They threatened him with a sharp-edged weapon and snatched his phone and 5,000 in cash, he mentioned in his complaint.

The accused also reportedly assaulted the victim before fleeing towards Mohali. The Zirakpur police registered a case against the unidentified persons under Sections 309(4)(robbery) and 3(5) (act done by several persons) of the BNS.

In another incident, a truck driver was robbed of 22,000 in cash at knifepoint by two persons in Zirakpur. Sandeep Kumar of Rajasthan mentioned in his police complaint that he parked his truck alongside the Patiala-Zirakpur road when two men on a scooter turned up and jumped inside the truck around 12.30 am. They snatched 4,000 from him and forced him to transfer 18,000 through a mobile app before fleeing.

The Zirakpur police registered a case under Sections 304(2) and 351(1) of the BNS in this regard and launched a probe.

