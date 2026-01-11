Zone A facelift: Ludhiana MC to redevelop office with multi-story parking

The municipal corporation has proposed a comprehensive redevelopment of its Zone A office along with a 12-storey multi-level parking facility under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving civic infrastructure in the busy commercial area. Zone A municipal corporation office in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the MC has hired a professional consultant firm to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and finalise the technical and financial framework of the project. The redevelopment is expected to be awarded to a private developer on a 99-year lease.

The proposed parking facility will have a capacity of around 1,000 vehicles, which officials say will significantly reduce roadside parking and traffic chaos in the Zone A area, known for heavy footfall due to commercial activity and visits to the MC office.

In addition, the Zone A office building will undergo a complete modernisation, providing a larger built-up area, improved public counters, and better facilities for visitors and employees. The project also includes the construction of commercial shops within the complex, which the private developer can lease out to generate revenue. The developer will maintain the office building for the first five years, while revenue from parking and commercial activity will be retained by the private player under the concession agreement.

Civic body commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said, “We have hired a consultant and are planning to give a complete facelift to the Zone A office and parking facility under the PPP model. The aim is to provide better infrastructure and parking facilities for the public.”

Officials said the PPP model will allow the MC to upgrade infrastructure without a direct financial burden while ensuring long-term sustainability and better maintenance. The proposal is currently at a preliminary stage and will be placed before the MC’s competent committees and the state government for approvals once the DPR is finalised.