Chandigarh power department to revamp distribution system by December 2019

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 01:01 IST

The UT electricity department will be revamping the power distribution system in the city by December. From thereon, residents will experience lesser number of unscheduled power cuts.

In July, residents had to face frequent power snags as the electricity infrastructure in the city could not bear the increased load which peaked at 414 megawatt.

“Faulty transformers and those which had completed their life cycle caused erratic power supply in the city,” said a senior official of the UT engineering department privy to the development.

“The installation process has already started and by December, 60 distribution transformers will be installed across the city,” he said.

These 300 KVA distribution transformers have been installed at indoor service stations.

Four transformers to be installed

“The department will also purchase four transformers and install them at grid stations by December end,” said the official.

“The replacements will help improve the aging power infrastructure in the city. There is a 220KV sub-station, 13 66KV substations of which, six have outlived their life span, and 533KV substations,” said the official.

Old electrical wires to be replaced

Replacement of the old network of electrical wires is also being taken up by the department. “New 30-km electrical wires have been purchased. Some of them will be used to replace old wires and the rest will be used in new projects,” said the official.

The officials said they expect the work on the Hallomajra power substation to be completed by December.

“The department has also initiated a survey of repair vehicles so that during breakdowns, they can be used for faster repairs,” said the official.

Other delayed projects

The department’s project of converting existing overhead lines into an underground system in Sector 8 is yet to start even after more than two years of it having been planned. It is part of the UT electricity department's 20-year road map for improving power infrastructure in the city.

The joint electricity regularity commission (JERC) had given an approval of ₹17.89 crore for the project on a pilot basis.

The department is also yet to start the installation of 30,000 smart meters in the city. “The smart meters can be installed only after the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) control system becomes functional in Sector 18,” said the official.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 01:01 IST