Chandigarh University introduces scholarship to empower women

Updated: May 11, 2020 22:43 IST

Chandigarh University launched a scholarship plan for all its distance education programmes of the July 2020 session to promote women’s empowerment.

The announcement was made to mark International Mother’s Day.

Under the plan, 20% academic scholarship will be offered to housewives, women working in government and private sectors, anganwadi workers, Asha workers, those working in unorganised sector and drop-out female students for all distance and online education programmes offered by the university.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, chancellor, Chandigarh University, said, “We are offering academic scholarships to encourage women to continue with higher education.”