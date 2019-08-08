Chandigarh youth falls from second floor, fractures leg while making TikTok video

cities

A 22-year-old man suffered a fracture in his left leg after he fell from the second floor at his house in Sector 47, while making a TikTok video on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Neeraj, who along with his friends was making a video for the social media video app when he lost balance and fell from the balcony of his house.

Neeraj was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. Doctors said he suffered fracture in his leg at four places and will require surgery to fix the broken bones. He was later discharged from hospital.

The incident comes a week after an 18-year-old student was hit by a train while filming a TikTok video near Patna. On July 26, in another TikTok-related death in Bihar, a youth attempting a video in flood waters was swept away.

The Chinese viral short video platform, which completed one year this month, has its largest user base in India. Amid its explosive popularity, the app faced a potential ban in the country when the Madras high court accused it of “encouraging pornography”. It was later let off with a warning.

Woman cop in dock for making videos in uniform

Meanwhile, a Chandigarh Police woman head constable, Gurpreet Kaur, has courted trouble after her multiple TikTok videos in uniform went viral on social media. Gurpreet, who was posted in the cyber crime wing, was recently transferred to the Sector 31 police station.

According to officials privy to the matter, senior superintendent of police(SSP) Nilambari Jagadale has initiated a departmental inquiry against Kaur.

Recently, a woman cop in Bihar was suspended for making TikTok video in her civvies with the lockup in the background.

