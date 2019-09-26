Chandrayaan has reached moon but Chandigarh airport is still not ready: HC

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 00:32 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Wednesday slammed different agencies for delay in providing facilities to upgrade the Chandigarh International Airport.

The high court bench of acting chief justice, Rajiv Sharma and justice Arun Palli while referring to recent Chandrayaan-2 launch by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) remarked, “Chandrayaan has reached the moon, but your airport is still not ready.”

The observations were made when one of the respondent parties in the 2015-public interest litigation (PIL) on the airport upgrade sought more time for the installation of CAT-IIIB facility, which allows airport to function in near zero visibility conditions.

The HC asked the operator, Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL), Centre and Indian Air Force to convene a meeting within one week to resolve issues of parallel taxi track, CAT-IIIB and CAT-IIB facility in three months.

The high court directed different stakeholders that CAT-IIIB and parallel taxi track facility be put in place within six months. Earlier, the Centre told the court that Airport Authority of India (AAI) and CHIAL have agreed for the CAT-IIIB proposal. However, the defence ministry’s nod is awaited. The court has asked for fresh status report on these projects on the next date of hearing.

98 notices issued

Meanwhile, Punjab told the HC that notices have been issued to 98 illegal structures for demolition within 15 days. Further action will be taken in due course of time, it added.

On the issue of starting flights to Association of Southeast Asian Nations, (ASEAN) countries under ‘open sky policy’, the Centre told the court that it was a one-time arrangement and government has not taken any decision on increasing flights to any other airport including Chandigarh. The response comes in the wake of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Chandigarh MP, Kirron Kher demanding that under this policy Chandigarh be added as a destination, under which 18 airports are already there. The Centre, however, said it will talk to Indian carriers on starting more flights from the city.

‘Tatas should run direct flights from Mohali’

A Punjab government delegation met Tata group representatives in Mumbai on Wednesday and exhorted them to start international and domestic flights from Mohali international airport to expand the air connectivity in Punjab. The delegation sought that direct international flights to Singapore and London, and domestic flights to Amritsar and Jaipur be run.

The delegation was led by state’s finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal among others. The delegation said that the Tata group has given a positive response.

