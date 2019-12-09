Change in meal timings helps in better diabetes control

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 22:01 IST

LUCKNOW Just a change in meal timings can help diabetes patients get better control over their blood sugar levels, suggests a study by researchers at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

They had conducted the study on a sample size of 300 patients from the OPD.

“Change in meal timings had a hidden benefit of correcting metabolic system of the body and it worked among the patients,” said Prof NS Verma, HoD (family medicine) who guided the study done by research scholar Smriti Rastogi.

“We registered patients and advised them to change their dinner time (precisely to be had by 7pm). Half of the patients agreed and we followed up with them for two years, by checking on various health indicators/parameters,” said Verma.

The follow-up included measuring their blood sugar levels (both fasting and PP), A1C (blood test that reflects average blood glucose levels for a period of three months) and even blood pressure, said Verma who presented the study report at many international conferences.

“It was found that not just the blood sugar levels, but also the waist-hip ratio or the central obesity was under control and patients’ productivity at work was also improved. Results though varied at individual levels, but all those who followed instructions benefitted, with the same drugs prescribed by doctors,” said Smriti.

Verma said when patients had early dinner, they also ate breakfast early next morning, as their hunger level went up due to fasting between 7 pm and 7 am.

“As metabolism is high during morning hours, their energy level remained just right with a good breakfast. During the evening/night hours, when the metabolic system slowed down, their food intake also reduced, which reduced fat accumulation in the body, thereby correcting body mass index,” he said.

The patients were asked to follow the medication and diet plan given by the doctor. In addition, they were asked to pre-pone their dinner timing from late night, say 9 pm or 10 pm, to 7 pm and then not eat anything till the next morning.

The patients were advised that they could eat their breakfast at whatever time after waking up in the morning.

“Some patients even started cooking in the morning without waiting for their wives to get up. This way they learned cooking,” said Verma in a lighter vein.

ADVICE TO PATIENTS

*The patients were asked to follow the medication and diet plan given by the doctor. In addition, they were asked to pre-pone their dinner timing from late night, say 9 pm or 10 pm, to 7 pm and then not eat anything till the next morning.

*The patients were advised that they could eat their breakfast at whatever time after waking up in the morning.