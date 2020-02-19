Change in snooping case panel

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 01:19 IST

Changing its decision of constituting a committee of two serving officers, the home department has now decided to appoint a one-man committee of the retired IPS officer of the rank of the director general of police or a commissioner to investigate the allegations of phone tapping of senior Opposition leaders by the previous government.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday: “The investigation needs to be done by some high-ranking IAS officers, including the chief secretary. We are appointing a retired IPS officer who has served either as the director general of police or police commissioner. I have spoken to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over this and the decision will be taken soon.” The home minister had, on February 3, announced a committee of Shrikant Singh, additional chief secretary (home); and Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner, state intelligence department, would probe the allegations. However, the order was not issued.