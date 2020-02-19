e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Change in snooping case panel

Change in snooping case panel

cities Updated: Feb 19, 2020 01:19 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Changing its decision of constituting a committee of two serving officers, the home department has now decided to appoint a one-man committee of the retired IPS officer of the rank of the director general of police or a commissioner to investigate the allegations of phone tapping of senior Opposition leaders by the previous government.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday: “The investigation needs to be done by some high-ranking IAS officers, including the chief secretary. We are appointing a retired IPS officer who has served either as the director general of police or police commissioner. I have spoken to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over this and the decision will be taken soon.” The home minister had, on February 3, announced a committee of Shrikant Singh, additional chief secretary (home); and Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner, state intelligence department, would probe the allegations. However, the order was not issued.

top news
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities