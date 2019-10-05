e-paper
Charges framed against former Faridkot DTO in 2015 graft case

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

FARIDKOT A local court on Friday framed charges against former Faridkot district transport officer (DTO) Nachattar Singh Brar and two transport department employees in a 2015 corruption case.

Additional district and sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi ordered that charges be framed under Sections 420 (cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the IPC and Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act against Brar, clerk Amarjeet Singh and junior assistant Mehar Singh.

The court also directed the state vigilance bureau to present the prosecution witnesses on October 18.

A case was registered in January 2015 after reports of a scam surfaced in the allotment of fancy numbers and illegal vehicle registration in Faridkot district.

The vigilance bureau filed a chargesheet against the DTO and two transport department employees in the court on March 18, 2017.

During the checking of record at the district transport office from November 28 to December 2, 2014, the vigilance bureau found that around 5,250 vehicles from other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and union territory of Chandigarh, were illegally registered in Punjab during Brar’s tenure as Faridkot DTO.

In several cases, the VB found that the vehicles were registered without seeking the mandatory no-objection certificates (NOCs) from various stakeholders. An audit of fee deposits also revealed that in the transfer of these 5,250 vehicles, a loss of Rs 7.57 crore was caused to the state exchequer.

The VB in its chargesheet also claimed that there was blatant embezzlement in allotment of 138 fancy numbers of (PB-04-T) series made through an auction on January 16, 2014.

BLURB 5,250 vehicles from other states were illegally registered in Punjab during accused’s tenure

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 01:29 IST

