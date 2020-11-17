e-paper
Charred body of Tripura woman recovered from home, husband held

The woman’s father said his daughter suspected her husband of cheating on him. He added his daughter was physically and mentally tortured by her husband and in-laws for dowry

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:42 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Tripura Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his 21-year-old wife by setting her on fire. The man allegedly tortured his wife over dowry and also cheated on her, they said.

Police said the charred body of the woman, a mother of a two-year-old child, was recovered from her house at Kalikamura on Monday. They added the couple got married three years ago and their relationship had since been soured over dowry. The woman’s father said his daughter suspected her husband of cheating on him. He added his daughter was physically and mentally tortured by her husband and in-laws for dowry.

“The woman’s father has blamed her in-laws including her husband for her death. Based on his complaint, we registered a case and arrested the accused on Monday,” said Bijoy Sen, a local police officer.

