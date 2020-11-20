e-paper
Home / Cities / Chattisgarh: Raipur CMO seeks permission to establish Covid-19 centres at city entrances

Chattisgarh: Raipur CMO seeks permission to establish Covid-19 centres at city entrances

The medical officer said the second wave of Covid-19 was being reported in other states and hence the tests at the entry points will help in containing the infections in Raipur

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 13:51 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
On Friday, 248 Covid-19 cases were reported in Raipur, taking its total count to 44,131. The city has so far reported 637 Covid-19 related deaths.
On Friday, 248 Covid-19 cases were reported in Raipur, taking its total count to 44,131. The city has so far reported 637 Covid-19 related deaths.
         

Raipur’s chief medical officer has sent a proposal to the district collector seeking permission for establishing Covid-19 centres at the entry points to the city citing a surge in the infections.

A meeting was scheduled on Friday evening to discuss the proposal.

The medical officer said the second wave of Covid-19 was being reported in other states and hence the tests at the entry points will help in containing the infections in Raipur.

“Antigen tests should be done at the entry points and if anyone is found positive, he should be sent to a hospital or home isolation. If the person is from another district, he/she should be sent to their respective district,” the proposal said.

On Friday, 248 Covid-19 cases were reported in Raipur, taking its total count to 44,131. The city has so far reported 637 Covid-19 related deaths.

“In the last week, over 2,000 cases were reported since it is the festival season and people are coming from other states and districts,” said a health official. He added since October 23, the number of cases in Raipur is continuously increasing. “ Around 2000-2300 tests are conducted every day in Raipur.”

Chhattisgarh has so far reported 2,17,562 Covid-19 cases. It has 19,421 active cases.

