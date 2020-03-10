e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / ‘Check if partial AC trains are possible in city’

‘Check if partial AC trains are possible in city’

cities Updated: Mar 10, 2020 23:31 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

MUMBAI

At a review meet on Monday, Union railways minister Piyush Goyal directed the railways to conduct a feasibility study for introduction of introduction of partial air-conditioned (AC) local trains in the city.

The study will look at launch of nine non-AC train compartments and three AC train compartments in a 12-coach train. Goyal directed both the western and central railway to popularise AC trains among commuters. “Popularisation of AC local train among passengers was discussed,” said a senior railway official who was part of the meeting.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) will also conduct a study on whether separate classes in AC local trains will boost the number of passengers. The railways were earlier working on setting up six AC coaches and six non-AC ones in a 12-compartment local train. In a 15-coach train, they were mulling nine non-AC and six AC coaches.

Goyal also asked both the zonal railways to improve punctuality of their local and outstation trains. More outstation trains in the state will now get vistadome coaches (glass roofs).

top news
‘We have the numbers’: Crisis-hit Congress presents brave face in MP
‘We have the numbers’: Crisis-hit Congress presents brave face in MP
To fight coronavirus, India gets requests from Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran
To fight coronavirus, India gets requests from Maldives, Afghanistan and Iran
India closes door on nationals of France, Germany, Spain amid coronavirus outbreak
India closes door on nationals of France, Germany, Spain amid coronavirus outbreak
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Kamal Nath-led Congress govt in MP stares at collapse as 22 MLAs resign
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
Indecisiveness hits Congress yet again as Jyotiraditya Scindia heads for BJP
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
How Jyotiraditya Scindia ran out of ‘patience and time’ with Congress
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
Reno 3 Pro review: Great battery life, super fast charging, but that’s it
How numbers stack up in MP Assembly as Scindia & 22 Congress rebels quit
How numbers stack up in MP Assembly as Scindia & 22 Congress rebels quit
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities