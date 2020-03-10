‘Check if partial AC trains are possible in city’

cities

At a review meet on Monday, Union railways minister Piyush Goyal directed the railways to conduct a feasibility study for introduction of introduction of partial air-conditioned (AC) local trains in the city.

The study will look at launch of nine non-AC train compartments and three AC train compartments in a 12-coach train. Goyal directed both the western and central railway to popularise AC trains among commuters. “Popularisation of AC local train among passengers was discussed,” said a senior railway official who was part of the meeting.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) will also conduct a study on whether separate classes in AC local trains will boost the number of passengers. The railways were earlier working on setting up six AC coaches and six non-AC ones in a 12-compartment local train. In a 15-coach train, they were mulling nine non-AC and six AC coaches.

Goyal also asked both the zonal railways to improve punctuality of their local and outstation trains. More outstation trains in the state will now get vistadome coaches (glass roofs).