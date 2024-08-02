 Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 2, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 2, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on August 2, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chennai today, on August 2, 2024, is 30.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 33.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.97 °C and 34.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.97 °C and 33.93 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 3, 2024 32.47 °C Light rain
August 4, 2024 33.16 °C Light rain
August 5, 2024 32.34 °C Light rain
August 6, 2024 29.26 °C Light rain
August 7, 2024 29.68 °C Light rain
August 8, 2024 32.44 °C Light rain
August 9, 2024 32.0 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 2, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.75 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 27.05 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 30.51 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.67 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 26.65 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 27.47 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.32 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chennai weather update on August 02, 2024
Chennai weather update on August 02, 2024

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 2, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On