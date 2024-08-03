Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.36 °C, check weather forecast for August 3, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on August 3, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on August 3, 2024, is 32.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.36 °C and 34.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 4, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.96 °C and 34.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.36 °C and 34.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 47.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 3, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 4, 2024
|33.25 °C
|Light rain
|August 5, 2024
|29.91 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|32.83 °C
|Light rain
|August 7, 2024
|33.12 °C
|Light rain
|August 8, 2024
|31.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 9, 2024
|31.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 10, 2024
|33.56 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.08 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.41 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.0 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.78 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|32.47 °C
|Scattered clouds
