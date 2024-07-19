 Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on July 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chennai today, on July 19, 2024, is 27.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 29.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.94 °C and 30.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 20, 2024 29.93 °C Overcast clouds
July 21, 2024 32.95 °C Light rain
July 22, 2024 33.25 °C Light rain
July 23, 2024 33.34 °C Light rain
July 24, 2024 33.67 °C Light rain
July 25, 2024 31.35 °C Overcast clouds
July 26, 2024 34.26 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on July 19, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.6 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 33.43 °C Light rain
Chennai 27.81 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.4 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.36 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.17 °C Light rain
Delhi 38.12 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chennai weather update on July 19, 2024
Chennai weather update on July 19, 2024

News / Cities / Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Friday, July 19, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
