Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.05 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024
Jul 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on July 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on July 19, 2024, is 27.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.05 °C and 29.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.94 °C and 30.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 20, 2024
|29.93 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 21, 2024
|32.95 °C
|Light rain
|July 22, 2024
|33.25 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|33.34 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|33.67 °C
|Light rain
|July 25, 2024
|31.35 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 26, 2024
|34.26 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on July 19, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.6 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.43 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|27.81 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.4 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|38.12 °C
|Light rain
