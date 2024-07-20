Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.75 °C, check weather forecast for July 20, 2024
Jul 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on July 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on July 20, 2024, is 31.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.75 °C and 32.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.79 °C and 34.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.75 °C and 32.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 21, 2024
|33.16 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 22, 2024
|33.42 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|33.95 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|33.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 25, 2024
|34.35 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 26, 2024
|33.94 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|34.22 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.52 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.27 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|22.66 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.32 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|35.62 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
