Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.44 °C, check weather forecast for July 21, 2024
Jul 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on July 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on July 21, 2024, is 31.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.44 °C and 35.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:51 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, July 22, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.58 °C and 35.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.44 °C and 35.17 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 22, 2024
|34.38 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|34.49 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|34.44 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 25, 2024
|34.87 °C
|Broken clouds
|July 26, 2024
|33.88 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 27, 2024
|34.67 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|34.97 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.75 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.83 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|24.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.24 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|35.92 °C
|Broken clouds
