Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.03 °C, check weather forecast for July 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 29, 2024 33.99 °C Light rain July 30, 2024 32.2 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 33.52 °C Light rain August 1, 2024 33.21 °C Light rain August 2, 2024 33.87 °C Light rain August 3, 2024 33.58 °C Light rain August 4, 2024 33.17 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.3 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 26.5 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.35 °C Light rain Delhi 37.94 °C Light rain

The temperature in Chennai today, on July 28, 2024, is 30.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.03 °C and 34.15 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 29, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.75 °C and 36.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 29.03 °C and 34.15 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

