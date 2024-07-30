Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.16 °C, check weather forecast for July 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 31, 2024 30.06 °C Light rain August 1, 2024 33.3 °C Overcast clouds August 2, 2024 31.73 °C Light rain August 3, 2024 33.38 °C Light rain August 4, 2024 33.45 °C Light rain August 5, 2024 32.51 °C Light rain August 6, 2024 32.4 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.91 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.09 °C Light rain Chennai 32.24 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.99 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.41 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.32 °C Light rain Delhi 37.58 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Chennai today, on July 30, 2024, is 32.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.16 °C and 33.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.11 °C and 33.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.With temperatures ranging between 29.16 °C and 33.16 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Chennai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 39.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

