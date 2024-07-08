 Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.11 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.11 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on July 8, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chennai today, on July 8, 2024, is 30.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.11 °C and 33.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.39 °C and 31.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.11 °C and 33.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chennai today stands at 64.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 9, 2024 31.28 °C Light rain
July 10, 2024 29.39 °C Light rain
July 11, 2024 31.3 °C Light rain
July 12, 2024 33.71 °C Light rain
July 13, 2024 30.22 °C Overcast clouds
July 14, 2024 28.62 °C Light rain
July 15, 2024 29.43 °C Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.43 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.97 °C Broken clouds
Chennai 30.74 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.33 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 25.23 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 33.03 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 27.46 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chennai weather update on July 08, 2024
Chennai weather update on July 08, 2024

