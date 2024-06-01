Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.65 °C, check weather forecast for June 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 2, 2024 32.59 °C Light rain June 3, 2024 29.54 °C Moderate rain June 4, 2024 33.93 °C Light rain June 5, 2024 33.78 °C Light rain June 6, 2024 33.62 °C Moderate rain June 7, 2024 33.75 °C Light rain June 8, 2024 35.0 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 31.96 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 33.67 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 34.69 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 31.85 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 37.96 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 42.08 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Chennai today, on June 1, 2024, is 34.69 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.65 °C and 34.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 2, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.55 °C and 32.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between 30.65 °C and 34.98 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chennai today stands at 94.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

