Chennai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.81 °C, check weather forecast for June 2, 2024
Jun 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chennai on June 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chennai today, on June 2, 2024, is 33.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.81 °C and 33.52 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:32 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 3, 2024, Chennai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.68 °C and 30.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.81 °C and 33.52 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chennai today stands at 75.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chennai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 2, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 3, 2024
|30.13 °C
|Light rain
|June 4, 2024
|33.45 °C
|Light rain
|June 5, 2024
|34.11 °C
|Light rain
|June 6, 2024
|33.93 °C
|Light rain
|June 7, 2024
|33.37 °C
|Light rain
|June 8, 2024
|34.2 °C
|Light rain
|June 9, 2024
|35.72 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|30.83 °C
|Broken clouds
|Kolkata
|33.16 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|28.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|35.42 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.56 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|39.73 °C
|Overcast clouds
