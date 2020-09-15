e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Chhattisgarh police’s mobile app to provide online services

Chhattisgarh police’s mobile app to provide online services

The app, CG-COP, was launched by Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday through which the public will have access to at least 14 types of online services without visiting police stations

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:13 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The police seek to bridge the gap between them and the public through the user-friendly app.
The police seek to bridge the gap between them and the public through the user-friendly app.(Representational Image)
         

Police have launched a mobile application (app) in Chhattisgarh in a bid to provide their services online to the people, who do not need to visit police stations amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The app, CG-COP, was launched by Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday through which the public will have access to at least 14 types of online services without visiting police stations.

“The app developed by Chhattisgarh Police will bring the public closer and will also instil a faith in the law enforcing authority,” the CM said.

Also read: Chhattisgarh to set up specialised police unit to counter Maoists in Bastar

The police seek to bridge the gap between them and the public through the user-friendly app.

“Anyone can register an online complaint by using this app, report missing people, vehicles, share information and also check the status of a case,” said RK Vij, special director-general (planning and technical services), Chhattisgarh Police.

Vij said people could also locate their nearest police stations, seized vehicles, arrested and missing persons by the use of this app.

“The phone numbers of all the officers of a district in the state is also available in the app, which will come in handy for the public,” he added.

tags
top news
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
Pak parliament extends ordinance to enable Jadhav to appeal conviction
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
India sheds reluctance in engaging Taliban at the Doha intra-Afghan talks
India, UK working on roadmap to strengthen partnership: Harsh Shringla
India, UK working on roadmap to strengthen partnership: Harsh Shringla
Kangana Ranaut seeks Rs 2 crore from BMC for damaging her bungalow
Kangana Ranaut seeks Rs 2 crore from BMC for damaging her bungalow
India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh
India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces at Galwan: Rajnath Singh
AAP propped by BJP-RSS to bring down UPA government: Rahul Gandhi
AAP propped by BJP-RSS to bring down UPA government: Rahul Gandhi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In