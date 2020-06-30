Chief medical superintendent of Noida district hospital transferred

cities

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:04 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced a slew of transfers and appointments in the state’s health department, the notable among which was that of the chief medical superintendent of district hospital in Noida, who was shuttled to MMG District Hospital as a senior consultant.

Though there was no official confirmation, sources believed that the transfer of the chief medical superintendent had been prompted by the death of a 30-year-old pregnant woman from Khoda, who was allegedly turned away by several hospitals in Noida and Ghaziabad.

Following the woman’s death, the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate had initiated an inquiry and on June 8 had recommended the transfer of the CMS, while stating that some “capable” officer should be posted.

“The CMS of district hospital has been transferred to MMG Hospital, Ghaziabad as senior consultant. The posting is on same rank. Earlier the doctor was into administrative work and now she will be handling clinical work,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.

The probe report into the death of the pregnant woman had highlighted several lapses, including the fact that the ambulance that she was being ferried in had dropped her off at the district hospital in Sector 30, despite being scheduled to take her to Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida. From there, the woman was rushed to four private hospitals, all of who turned her away, citing lack of beds.By the time she finally reached GIMS, she had died.

The report found the doctors who checked and referred her, as well as the driver of the ambulance which dropped her outside the district hospital, were liable for negligence.

“If she had to be referred to a higher centre from the district hospital, a senior staff member should have taken that decision. Concerned staff should have informed the senior management,” the report said.

“Such instances have occurred in the past as well and points to supervisory negligence. We have written to the state government to transfer chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the district hospital,” DM Suhas had said after he received the report.

On Monday, DM Suhas LY did not comment over the transfer but referred the matter to Dr Deepak Ohri, CMO of Gautam Budh Nagar.

“She has been transferred by the state government on the recommendations of higher district officials as she was found guilty of dereliction. The CMO office has no role in her transfer,” Dr Ohri, said.

HT is withholding the name of the officer as she couldn’t be reached for her comment.