Child dies after polio vaccination in UP, probe ordered

Two days after an infant died hours after being administered polio drops in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, a team of officials from the health department visited the village on Monday and collected blood samples of other children.

The team took samples of 11 children aged below five who were administered the polio vaccine on Thursday and Friday last week.

A one-year-old child took seriously ill moments after the polio drops were administered to him on Friday and later died at a government primary health centre.

“The infant, Aahil Ahmed, showed symptoms of weakness and dehydration at the time of admission to the PHC. He passed away before the doctor could do anything to save him,” said Dr Subodh Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO) of Rampur, who has ordered an inquiry under district immunisation officer (DIO).

“Aahil was a healthy child. But his health started deteriorating minutes after he was given the polio drops,” his father Jalis Ahmed told HT over phone.

VK Tyagi, DIO, led the inspection team to the village. “We didn’t find any anomaly in other children. However, we will send the collected blood samples for further investigation,” he said.