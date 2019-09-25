Child rights body team inspects rehabilitation centre for children in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:49 IST

A team of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) visited Rehabilitation Centre for Handicapped Children (RCHC) ‘Prayaas’ and Vatika High School for Deaf and Dumb, Sector 19, Chandigarh, and took stock of their functioning on Tuesday.

The CCPCR team, comprising Monica M Singh, Pooja Punchhi and Varun Beniwal, and chairperson Harjinder Kaur, interacted with children during the visits.

Medical social worker Surjeet Kumar Verma briefed them about the working of Prayaas. He told them that a doctors’ team from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) had visited the RCHC. The commission members also met more than 20 parents along with their children who had visited an outpatient department (OPD) for the treatment of their wards from the doctors of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The team observed that the parents were satisfied with the treatment received by their wards and other services provided by the institute.

RCHC officials were also asked to send their proposals to the commission for the betterment of the children admitted at the centre.

During the visit to Vatika High School for Deaf and Dumb, members of the child rights body took stock of the working of the institute and found it satisfactory. Principal Neelam Dutta apprised them that the school is running its production units in which different types of works/ activities such as candle-making and tailoring take place. She also informed the CCPCR members that the school receives work order from different corners and materials are sold further. The money earned from selling the products is utilised for the welfare of children, she said. The commission appreciated the skills being imparted to improve the lives of children.

Drawing books, wax crayons and refreshment were distributed among the children.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 00:47 IST