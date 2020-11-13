e-paper
Home / Cities / Chilly Diwali: Met department issues warning of heavy snowfall, rain in HP

Chilly Diwali: Met department issues warning of heavy snowfall, rain in HP

The state meteorological department has issued yellow warnings for five districts.

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 20:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Heavy snowfall and rainfall in higher reaches along with thunderstorms in middle and lower hills are very likely to occur on November 14 and 15 as the state meteorological department has issued yellow warnings for five districts— Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Chamba and Kangra.

Director, state meteorological department Manmohan Singh said snowfall in higher reaches at many places is likely to continue from November 14 to 16 while rainfall may occur in the middle and lower hills of the state on November 14 and 15 after which the weather will remain clear throughout the state till November 19.

“Temperatures are also expected to drop during this period,” he added.

Weather was mostly dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours and cloudy in many places. No appreciable changes were witnessed in minimum and maximum temperatures as they were normal throughout the state.

The minimum temperature in the state’s capital Shimla on Tuesday was 8.9°C, while Kufri, which is 14 kilometres away from Shimla recorded a 7.9°C minimum temperature.

Prominent hill stations including Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded 2°C, 10.2°C and 9.1°C minimum temperatures respectively.

Solan recorded 6.2°C minimum temperature, Bilaspur recorded 9.5°C, Hamirpur 9°C, Nahan 13.9°C and Kalpa, 2.3°C minimum temperature.

Una recorded the highest temperature in the state with 29°C maximum temperature while Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest place as it recorded minus 1.5°C minimum temperature.

