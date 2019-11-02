Chinmayanand case: SIT recovers books, bag from drain

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:11 IST

A day after Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned the father of the law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape, officials recovered books and a bag from a blocked drain in Shahjahanpur.

SIT claimed the bag and books belonged to the law student who had alleged that the bag had gone missing from her room in the law college hostel. She also alleged that spectacles in which a camera was fitted had also gone missing.

The student’s father had been questioned in connection with an extortion case filed by the former union minister.

Officials said after questioning her father, they came to know about the bag. The drain is almost a kilometre from the law college.

The family of the woman has moved to Prayagraj and could not be contacted for the comments on the fresh development.

The woman’s father reached SIT office on Friday evening where officials questioned him about the case.

A police official privy to the matter said, “The man was asked as to why he gave wrong information to the police when he was aware of his daughter’s whereabouts.”

The woman, along with her friend, was found in Rajasthan’s Dausa on August 30, six days after her father lodged a complaint against Chinmayanand, accusing him of harassing and kidnapping his daughter.

The woman had gone missing on August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media, alleging that a “senior leader of the sant community” was harassing and threatening to kill her.

Earlier, Chinmayanand had also demanded to book the woman’s father. The law student was arrested on September 25 for alleged extortion of the BJP leader using videos she filmed during her several alleged visits to his house. She was booked for acting with criminal intention, causing the disappearance of evidence and criminal intimidation among others.

Chinmayanand was arrested on September 20 for alleged sexual intercourse with the law student by taking advantage of his official position along with the charges of stalking, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.