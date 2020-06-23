e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Chit fund scam: Seven booked for duping people of ₹2.75 crore in Himachal

Chit fund scam: Seven booked for duping people of ₹2.75 crore in Himachal

The scam was run under the name of Sarv Manglam Cooperative Society Non-Trading Company, which is registered in Dharamshala.

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
(Representative image )
         

Police on Tuesday booked seven people, including two from Fazilka of Punjab, for duping residents of Himachal Pradesh of ₹2.75 crore in a chit fund scam.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan said a case was registered under Sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (act done in furtherance of common intention) on a complaint filed by assistant registrar of co-operative society Pratyush Chauhan on June 21.

The accused were identified as Sucharu Bedi, Tamanna Bedi and Anmol, residents of Fazilka, Punjab; Manish Guleria and Ritika Sood of Dharamshala, Amit Kumar of Pathiyar village and Rakesh Kumar of Garh Sukkar of Kangra.

In a ponzi scam, fraudsters lure people to invest small amounts of money in schemes, offering alluring rate of return. Such schemes usually target gullible investors and in this specific scheme, investors were promised 19% interest rate.

The scam was run under the name of Sarv Manglam Cooperative Society Non-Trading Company, which is registered in Dharamshala.

The investors filed complaints against the company management after they stopped getting returns around 10 months ago. The accused made lame excuses to repay the money and closed the social media accounts.

Meanwhile, the registrar cooperative society has seized bank accounts of the company and a complete audit is being done.

As per sources, total investments may be more than ₹5 crore.

top news
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce high mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
LIVE: Amit Shah counters Arvind Kejriwal’s claim on Delhi’s Covid facilities
LIVE: Amit Shah counters Arvind Kejriwal’s claim on Delhi’s Covid facilities
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
‘For sure it’s fake news’: China official on losing 40 soldiers in Ladakh
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In