Chowki staff suspended after recovery of cow remains

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 19:51 IST

MEERUT Baghpat superintendent of police has suspended the entire staff of the police Chowki in Luhari village here after remains of slaughtered cows were recovered from a field on Wednesday.

The suspended staff includes sub inspector/ chowki incharge, head constable and two constables. Another constable was spared because he was on leave.

SP Pratap Gopendra Yadav said, “The action was initiated after some body parts and heads of slaughtered cows were recovered from the jungle of the village. The incident comes under zero tolerance policy of the chief minister, therefore the entire staff of the chowki has been suspended”,.

He said circumstantial evidence indicated that the remains were brought from somewhere else and dumped in the jungle of Luhari. “A case has been registered against unidentified people in Baraut police station and we are trying to arrest the culprits, “ he said.

Meanwhile, angry villagers and activists of some Hindu organisations came out on the street to protest the incident. They sat on dharna and demanded immediate arrest of those behind the incident.

District magistrate of Baghpat Shakuntala Gautam and SP Pratap Gopendra Yadav arrived in the village with heavy force and assured the protesters of stern action against the culprits. The villagers, however, demanded a gaushala in the area and putting all stray animals there to prevent such incidents in future.

The body parts of cows recovered from the jungle of the village were collected and buried and heavy police force deployed in and around the village to maintain law and order.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 19:51 IST