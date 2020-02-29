Cidco security guard submits fake certificates for promotion, booked

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:54 IST

The CBD Belapur police are investigating a forgery case involving a City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) security guard who allegedly submitted false papers pertaining to his educational qualifications to get a promotion.

The accused, Rajesh Patil, had joined as a security guard with Cidco in 1997. At the time he was hired, Patil informed the Cidco that he had failed his SSC in 1985 and dropped out of school then. He produced a leaving school certificate to that effect.

Later in March 2009, as per the complaint of Sheetal Ghope, an officer from Cidco, in March 2009, Patil submitted his SSC and HSC certificates. Patil submitted SSC passing certificate of 1999 and HSC certificate of 2001. The documents were submitted in 2009 but there were variations in the boards of the schools.

Patil was promoted to the post of typist-clerk in April 2014.

“Patil has been booked on charges of cheating and forgery. After assessing the documents, we will decide on the further course of action,” said Dinkar Mohite, senior inspector at CBD Belapur police station.