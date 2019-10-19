CII fair: Locals learn waste segregation, plastic management on Day 1

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:45 IST

The 24th annual Confederation of Indian industry (CII) fair was inaugurated by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Friday. City’s waste management plans and those to make UT free from plastic and blaring horns are the themes of the fair which will go on till October 21 and is being held at the Sector 17 Parade Ground.

On the first day, a stall showcasing how segregated waste is utilised and how legacy waste (waste which has been rotting for several years) is eliminated, was put up.

To explain the Smart City initiative, a food cart made of stainless steel with slots for potable water and storing cooked and raw food, was installed–it also had two separate bins for dry and wet waste.

For the first time, stalls were set up by the UT Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) and the UT traffic police. RLA chief Virat said forms to apply for a learner's licence and fix an appointment will be available at these stalls.

He informed that a quiz on road safety will be held daily and winners will be given Grade 1 quality helmets. The traffic police will also make people aware about the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act during the fair.

Chief traffic marshall CS Grewal said they will distribute pamphlets, urging people to wear helmets.

Assistant sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh said he will sing Punjabi songs on road safety during the fair to create awareness about the same.

The stall set up by the UT department of forests and wildlife grabbed the most attention–a cage was built around it and school students were dressed up as animals. Deputy conservator of forests, Abdul Qayyum, said the idea was to showcase the relationship between man and animals.

“Audio-visual exhibits of animals were installed and visitors could use headphones to hear their calls–that of a wild boar, a sambar, a cheetah and a cobra,” he said.

Exhibits of medicinal plants including aloe vera and Ram Tulsi were also displayed. The forest department had also set up a ‘selfie corner.’

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:45 IST