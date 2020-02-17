Circle-styled Kabaddi World Cup: Punjab players return, say had gone to Pak in individual capacity

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:09 IST

A contingent of 35 players of various Kabaddi federations of Punjab and 10 office-bearers on Monday returned from Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border.

The players crossed over to the neighboring country on February 8 for taking part in the circle-style Kabaddi World Cup hosted by Pakistan.

Indian sports ministry and the Amateur Kabbadi Federation of India (AKFI) had disowned the team saying that they have not given permission to any player.

Upon their return, the players and the office-bearers said they did not represent India and they had gone to Pakistan in individual capacity. The coach said even the jerseys were provided by the Pakistan management.

Pakistan won the tournament after beating the ‘unauthorised’ Indian team 43-41 in the final in Lahore on Sunday night. Pakistan Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday took to Twitter saying: “Congratulations to the Pakistan Kabaddi team for winning the Kabaddi World Cup after defeating India”.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said no permission was sought and none granted to any Kabbadi team to visit Pakistan. “Playing in the name of the country with India’s flag used are matters to be investigated,” Rijiju said.

“Our players had gone to Pakistan in individual capacity. Everyone had independent visas. The tournament was held to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru NanaK. We didn’t represent India,” said Dawinder Singh Bajwa, manager of the team.

“The players who had gone to Pakistan belong to four to five different federations of Punjab. These players often go to America, Canada, Italy and other countries for playing matches. It was not an official tournament. The permission is required when we go under the banner of a federation,” he said.

Replying to a question about hoisting of Khalistani flags in the tournament, he said, “We didn’t notice any flag as our attention was solely on the sport.”

He also said no Indian official contacted them during the tournament. “No one asked us to return,” he added.