Citing pollution, MLA demands shifting of Baikunth Dham

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 21:52 IST

Lucknow A BJP lawmaker of the state has demanded shifting of Baikunth Dham cremation ground, citing ‘pollution’ and has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard.

Situated along the Gomti, it is the biggest cremation ground in the city. “The crematorium causes pollution and this leads to filth on both sides of the river, which not only affects nearby residents, but also visitors who come to visit the Gomti riverfront,” reads the letter written to the CM by Rakesh Singh Baghel, BJP MLA from Sant Kabir Nagar.

The letter was sent to the chief minister on January 20. HT has a copy of it. When contacted, Baghel claimed that a plan to shift the cremation ground was mooted a few years back, but was shelved.

“The cremation ground is located in the central part of the city. It is close to important routes and several residential societies have come up close to it. Considering the effect of pollution on people living nearby, the government must make arrangements for cremation to other place,” Baghel said, adding that he wrote the letter on the complaint of people living in residential complexes close to Baikunth Dham.

The cremation ground is managed by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). Civic officials claimed that the cremation of bodies is done as per guidelines to ensure minimum pollution.

“Pollution and traffic caused by the cremation ground are two major problems, which we face in the area. The traffic situation becomes worse whenever there is a cremation of a VIP,” said Sitaram Tondon, president, Sunshine Court Society, Prag Narain Road, located close to the cremation ground.