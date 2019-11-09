Citizens express relief over resolution of Ayodhya dispute

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 19:39 IST

PUNE: Reactions of civic activists, community leaders and members of the common public ranged from happiness, relief, satisfaction and some amount of disappointment over the Ayodya verdict of the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Qaneez Sukhrani , Secretary, Nagrik Chetna Manch

My only reaction is one of great relief at this unanimous historic verdict by a 5 member Supreme Court bench comprising of the top most legal brains of our country. I am sure that all of us Indians will accept this verdict with grace and dignity ending years of dispute. We, as one nation stick together under all situations. Our uniqueness is unity in diversity, something we are all proud of.

Sujit Patwardhan, director Parisar

The verdict is what I expected but I am not completely satisfied with what has been presented as the proof that I have read, seen in media. There is no compelling evidence that the masjid was built on top of a Hindu temple. In fact, archeologists are also vague in stating where the remains found are actually a temple. That the act of demolishing Babri Masjid was illegal, even the Supreme court has stated so, then this verdict is in a way dangerous way of dealing with Indian history. It creates ill-will towards other faiths if we dig in the past. I mean how far will you go to change history?

Vijay Kumbhar, RTI activist

I would call this a balanced verdict and it is a well-reasoned judgement and there is no need to react to this verdict for this judgement is more than 1,000 pages and the judges have discussed every point. Hence, one has to understand it thoroughly. After all, this verdict is not about Hindus or Muslims but about justice.

Maj Gen SCN Jatar (retd.), founder, Nagrik Chetna Manch:

It was long overdue. It’s a pity that it took decades to ‘prove’ that Lord Ram was born there. The so-called and self-styled ’Indian secularists’ have now lost their weapon to divide the country by striking at the most sentimental aspect of the majority community.