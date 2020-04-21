e-paper
CITU, CPI(M) demand food and shelter for labourers in Himachal

CITU, CPI(M) demand food and shelter for labourers in Himachal

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:42 IST
HT Correspondent
CPI(M) MLA Rakesh Singha continues his protest for the second day outside the SDM’s office in Shimla on Tuesday.
The Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) on Tuesday staged a silent protest in the state and demanded financial assistance worth ₹7500, shelter and ration for labourers.

They also demanded that the government stop retrenchment of media, information iechnology (IT) and industrial workers.

CITU state president Vijendra Mehra said the state and central government had failed to protect the daily wage workers and labourers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mehra alleged that most of the industries in the state had not paid wages to contract labourers since March 22. He said that the workers who used to receive ₹ 10,500 as salary were only paid ₹2,000 at the Shimla Municipal Corporation’s Solid Waste Management Plant in Tutu. There are many industrial workers who have not received salary since the announcement of lockdown. This is in violation of Central government’s directions of March 20 and 29, according to which workers should get their wages and salaries without any deductions, Mehra said.

CITU has warned the Union and state government that they will intensify the protest if their demands are not fulfilled.

Apart from this, Communist Party of India ( Marxist) leader and Theog’s Legislator Rakesh Singha, Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha President Kuldeep Tanwar and Former Mayor Sanjay Chauhan staged a sit in protest outside SDM office demanding food and shelter for labourers.

‘SINGHA THREATENING OFFICIALS’

Meanwhile, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have condemned CPI(M) protest and have accused Rakesh Singha of threatening government officials.

State BJP spokesperson Shashi Dutt said that at a time when government officials are serving the people by putting their lives on the line, CPI(M) leaders are trying to gain political leverage by misbehaving and threatening government officials instead of helping people.

