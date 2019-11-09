City’s first multilevel parking sees more takers

cities

Gurugram: More than 15 months after its opening, the city’s first multilevel parking lot near HUDA City Centre (HCC) in Sector 29 has much higher takers than the first six months of its operation, a site visit to the facility on Saturday revealed.

The ₹150 crore facility opened by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is aimed at providing parking facility to commuters availing Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line service from HCC Metro station.

Last year, spot visits to the facility on two occasions, in July, two weeks after its opening and in September, revealed that a distance of 700 metres between the Metro station and the parking lot, and the continued absence of a shuttle service proved to be a major hindrance.

On both the occasions, only five vehicles were found parked at the facility of which three belonged to the staff members.

However, on Saturday, the number of vehicles stationed were more than 50. The staff managing the facility said there are 350-450 vehicles are being parked at the facility on a daily basis.

“Initially, the response to the facility was extremely poor. The recent opening of a clothing retailer, an automobile showroom, a restaurant, and marketing on our part has helped spread awareness about the facility. In the past four months, we have consistently had around 400-500 takers every day. In the coming months, we expect the figure to increase even further as more commercial establishments are expected to open,” said an official of International Infrabuild Private Limited (IIPL), which is HSVP’s concessionaire for the project for 33 years.

Chandrashekhar Khare, administrator, HSVP, did not respond to calls for a comment.

At the facility, parking charges for cars are ₹25 for six hours, ₹45 for 12 hours, and ₹55 for 24 hours. For two-wheelers, the rates are ₹15, ₹25 and ₹30 for six, 12 and 24 hours, respectively.

The six-floor facility is spread over two acres, which can accommodate 1,000 vehicles.

Two basement floors are reserved for parking while the remaining four floors are meant for commercial offices and shops. The parking lot is open from 7am-11pm.