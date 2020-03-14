City sees brief spell of rain

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:46 IST

Gurugram: The city witnessed a brief spell of rain in the afternoon on Saturday. According to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 0.4mm rainfall was recorded around the Palam Observatory area between 8.30am and 8.30 pm on Saturday. The officials attributed the rain to a Western Disturbance.

However, neighbouring Delhi saw heavy rain and hailstorm on Saturday. IMD officials said that an active Western Disturbance converged over Delhi causing rain and hail, but Gurugram didn’t see significant activity due to the cloud positioning. “Palam area saw very little rain due to the positioning of the clouds. More rain is not expected in the coming days,” said an IMD official.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, a partly cloudy sky with shallow fog can be expected on Sunday.

On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius. Both the minimum and the maximum temperatures are expected to fall by one or two degrees on Sunday. While the minimum temperature is expected to be around 14 degrees Celsius, a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius has been predicted by IMD officials.

The air quality in the city remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin for the third consecutive day on Saturday, with a reading of 106, down from the previous day’s recording of 119. The improvement in air quality was attributed largely to strong winds (30-40 kmph) that helped in dispersing the pollutants.

On Saturday, the average daily concentration of particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5), the city’s most prominent pollutant, was 72.1ug/m3, as per the HSPCB’s official air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to improve further and remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday. The air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally and remain in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday.