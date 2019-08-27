Civic body seizes 1500kg plastic carrybags from Mohali factory

cities

A team of Mohali municipal corporation seized 1500kg plastic carry bags from a unit in Industrial Area, Phase 9, on Monday.

MC secretary Ranjeev Kumar said the production, stocking and sale of polythene bags is being done from the unit. “We seized plastic carry bags weighing around 1500kg. A challan of ₹50,000 has been imposed on the factory owner,” he said.

“We have also written to the Punjab Pollution Control Board to seal the unit. The drive will continue in the sabzi mandi and other commercial establishments”, Kumar said.

BAN IMPOSED IN 2016

The state government had banned the sale and use of plastic bags in April 2016. As per the notification, “non-biodegradable plastic carry bags or containers, including items made of thermocol, have been banned under Section 7 of the Punjab Plastic Carry Bags Control Act”.

MC commissioner Bhupinder Pal Singh said,”The aim of the drive is also to encourage residents to switch to using cotton bags. Violators have been warned about their licences getting cancelled if they continue using plastic bags.”

