e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Civic issues, Lucknow’s beautification discussed at FICCI FLO prog

  Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Civic issues and the city’s beautification topped the list of issues discussed at length during FICCI FLO Lucknow’s programme — face to face with Mukesh Meshram, divisional commissioner, Lucknow.

In the programme that aimed to link FLO to government schemes and programmes, Meshram outlined a creative plan to utilise waste to create art and seating in public parks and spaces.

The commissioner said he would be delighted to assign a space to FLO for a mural showcasing women power as it would leave a deep impact on the masses and at the same time would help in keeping the area clean.

He said he would be more than happy if FLO works on reducing household waste as the state is working on the issue of segregation and disposal of garbage.

Madhuri Halwasiya, chairperson, FLO (Lucknow) said, “We hope that this session will herald a close working partnership between the administration and FICCI FLO. Together we can achieve many more milestones towards improving our city with respect to cleanliness and appearance.”

The event was chaired by FLO former chairperson Jyotsna Kaur Habibullah. “Our participation in the programmes will make a big impact to the society,” she said.

 

top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News