Civic issues, Lucknow’s beautification discussed at FICCI FLO prog

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:40 IST

Civic issues and the city’s beautification topped the list of issues discussed at length during FICCI FLO Lucknow’s programme — face to face with Mukesh Meshram, divisional commissioner, Lucknow.

In the programme that aimed to link FLO to government schemes and programmes, Meshram outlined a creative plan to utilise waste to create art and seating in public parks and spaces.

The commissioner said he would be delighted to assign a space to FLO for a mural showcasing women power as it would leave a deep impact on the masses and at the same time would help in keeping the area clean.

He said he would be more than happy if FLO works on reducing household waste as the state is working on the issue of segregation and disposal of garbage.

Madhuri Halwasiya, chairperson, FLO (Lucknow) said, “We hope that this session will herald a close working partnership between the administration and FICCI FLO. Together we can achieve many more milestones towards improving our city with respect to cleanliness and appearance.”

The event was chaired by FLO former chairperson Jyotsna Kaur Habibullah. “Our participation in the programmes will make a big impact to the society,” she said.