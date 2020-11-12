e-paper
Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
Civil Lines resident loses ₹1 lakh to online fraud

Civil Lines resident loses ₹1 lakh to online fraud

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 19:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Fraudsters stole Rs 1.05 lakh from the bank account of a Civil Lines resident after sending him a weblink on his phone.

On a complaint by the victim, Pramod Shah, the Division Number 8 police have identified five accused as Rahul of Ludhiana, Dinesh Bhai of Rajkot, Azifa Bibi of Bengal, Santosh Kantilal of Ahmad Nagar of Maharashtra and Nayum of Karnataka.

Shah told the police that on April 30, he had received a call from a man, who introduced himself as Rahul.

He was told that he had received Rs 3,000 as cashback on the mobile app, Phone Pe. For getting the cashback, he needed to click on a weblink sent to his mobile phone.

Finding the matter suspicious, Shah disconnected the call. However, his son clicked on the weblink. Minutes later, Rs 1.05 lakh were withdrawn from his bank account synced with the mobile app. Therefore, he filed a police complaint on May 5.

ASI Avinash Rai, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

