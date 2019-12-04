e-paper
Class 1 student waiting for school van run over by speeding jeep in Ludhiana

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2019 13:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The pick-up jeep that was vandalised by local residents after it ran over a seven-year-old boy in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning. The jeep driver fled, leaving behind the vehicle.
The pick-up jeep that was vandalised by local residents after it ran over a seven-year-old boy in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning. The jeep driver fled, leaving behind the vehicle.(HT Photo)
         

A speeding jeep crushed a seven-year-old boy, Harshit Kumar, to death near Gokul Road in the old city area of Ludhiana on Wednesday morning.

Police said the boy’s aunt, Kirti, 16, who had accompanied him to the school van pickup point, was also injured in the accident.

The driver of the Mahindra pick-up jeep fled on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.

Angry residents of the area vandalised the vehicle and also tried to set it ablaze. Police intervened and impounded it.

The victim, a resident of Gulchaman Gali, was a Class 1 student of DAV Public School on Pakhowal Road. He was the grandson of a kite trader, Rakesh Kumar, popular in the business as Laddu Patangawala.

Assistant commissioner of police Waryam Singh said that a case was registered against the absconding driver and a search was on for him.

