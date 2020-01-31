Classes commence in most of the AMU depts

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 18:29 IST

lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com

ALIGARH Almost all Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) departments on Friday reported good attendance for the first time after the varsity reopened in phases from January 13, said officials.

The varsity was closed early for winter vacations since December 16, a day after students clashed with police during a protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on the campus.

The university also announced that the remaining examinations in the faculties of law, commerce, science, life sciences, agriculture sciences, management studies, arts, social sciences and engineering and technology will be rescheduled and notified separately.

The decision was taken in a consultative meeting of the deans of various faculties, principals of all colleges, polytechnics and other important university functionaries under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor.

However, the leftover examinations in the faculties of Unani medicine, medicine, theology and international studies will be held as per the notified schedule, stated the press note issued by public relations office of AMU.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai claimed that academic activities in the university were limping back to normalcy and most of faculties held classes and students attended them on Friday.

However, Kidwai admitted that there were issues at the law faculty where students resorted to ‘dharna’ after efforts were made to open the faculty in the morning.

“Negotiations are on and pro-V-C Akhtar Haseeb had reached the law faculty. Discussions were still on to resolve the issues,” added Kidwai.

The protesting girls at Abdullah College also allowed opening of gate and girl students attended classes, claimed university officials.

Meanwhile, the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act continued near Bab-e-Syed Gate of AMU and students offered Friday ‘namaz’ there.

Security was tightened in Aligarh for peaceful conduct of Friday ‘namaz’. But a crowd comprising mainly of women and children continued to gather at Shahjamal Eidgah in the city. Despite efforts by the police, the gathering of women had been staging anti-CAA protest at Shahjamal area for the past couple of days.