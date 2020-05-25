e-paper
Clean ponds by June 10: Bajwa

Bajwa added a special campaign was launched for this on May 11 and water from 3,848 ponds of 12,451 had been cleaned

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Punjab
Chandigarh Rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has directed officers his department to complete work on cleaning the ponds by June 10. Bajwa added a special campaign was launched for this on May 11 and water from 3,848 ponds of 12,451 had been cleaned. Silt has been removed from 297 ponds and this work was on in 1,304 ponds. He has also asked officials to engage labourers for this task so that they could earn livelihood.

Bajwa said that all the ponds in Punjab would be converted into Sewage Treatment Plants in phases as per the affordable model developed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board from Thapar University to make rural environment cleaner and healthier. He added village wastewater would be treated through these plants and provided to farmers for irrigation.

In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
