Clean-up marshals must clean up act: Kalyan residents

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:56 IST

Residents of Kalyan have alleged that the clean-up marshals deployed by Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) near station area, are charging them more fine amount than what the authority has fixed.

They have also urged the civic body to place boards mentioning fines for spitting, littering and open defecation in public places to curb littering as well as overcharging of fines.

The civic body deployed clean-up marshals around four months ago to keep a watch on litter-bugs. However, residents have complained that clean-up marshals often overcharge them, as many do not know the exact fine amount.

“We have received several complaints from groups of citizens on this. However, if anyone has doubts about fines, they can approach KDMC headquarters or ward offices. Appropriate action will be taken against erring officials,” said Umakant Gaikwad, deputy commissioner, KDMC.

Residents said KDMC should take steps to educate the people on the revised fines.

“When one is caught littering the streets, the marshals impose a fine between ₹200 and ₹300, there’s no set amount,” said Meenal Singh, 33, a resident of Gandhi Chowk area in Kalyan.

“It’s good that marshals have been deployed to keep our city clean. However, KDMC should place boards highlighting the proper amount of fines,” said Vaibhav Kulkarni, 36, a resident of Khadakpada, Kalyan.

Some also alleged that clean-up marshals often visit the ST depot area, which doesn’t fall under KDMC jurisdiction.

Civic officials confirmed that marshals have been instructed to only cover KDMC areas.

“Marshals are not supposed to be deployed at the railway station area and ST depot at Kalyan. However, they will keep vigil outside the station and ST depot,” said a KDMC official.