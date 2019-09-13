‘Cleanliness chowkidars’ to check plastic use at rly stns

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:48 IST

North Eastern Railway (NER) is all set to take its cleanliness drive to another level by deputing ‘cleanliness chowkidars’ to check use of plastic on station premises.

“Officers will keep a watch at the station. They will not only check use of plastic, but also ensure disposal of discarded items,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, NER.

The NER is also planning an awareness rally in Gorakhpur on September 16. “The rally is aimed at creating awareness among the masses. We would also educate train passengers about the ill-effects of plastic,” he said. NER has hired an agency for the disposal of plastic waste. It will ensure conversion of plastic into compost, he added.

Similar drives are also in progress at stations falling under Northern Railway’s (NR) jurisdiction.

Jagtosh Shukla, senior divisional commercial manager (DCM), Lucknow division, said, “All stations, including Charbagh railway station, would be single-use plastic-free zones from October 2 onwards. We have already passed on the instructions to vendors and are ensuring effective implementation of the drive.”

Single-use plastic items include straws, cups, plates, polythene (less than 50 microns), themocol cups etc. A team that includes RPF personnel will ensure execution of orders, he added.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 22:48 IST