Clear dues or face disconnection:PSPCL sends notices to water supply dept, GMADA, MC office

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 00:50 IST

The cash-strapped Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has finally issued registered notices to the water supply and sanitation department, department of rural development and panchayat, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and other government departments, asking them to clear their electricity bills amounting to ₹42 crore within two weeks or face disconnection of supply.

The water supply and sanitation department of Mohali continues to be the top defaulter for three years, owing ₹19 crore to PSPCL, while department of rural development and panchayat owes the department ₹7 crore and GMADA owes them ₹1.83 crore in dues.

Superintending engineer of PSPCL, Parminder Singh, said registered notices have been issued to government departments. “I joined office a few days ago but I am aware of the notices wherein they have two weeks time to clear dues following which we will start disconnecting supply,” he said.

Another senior official of PSPCL said when the water and sanitation department charges residents for water, why is it that they do not pay their electricity bills. “This time, a registered notice has been sent to them and we will be forced to disconnect their supply,” the official said.

NON-PAYING RESIDENTS

The Mohali unit of PSPCL has to recover dues amounting to ₹10.57 crore from non-paying customers. The official said the issue of non-recovery of outstanding bills was flagged in the annual audit report. The audit department had stated that the corporation, being a commercial organisation, cannot afford an accumulation of dues or allow arrears to become bad debts.

The department caters to approximately 2.5 lakh consumers in Mohali. Non-recovery of outstanding dues has added to the revenue gap. As per official figures, 1.86 lakh consumers are domestic users, accounting for more than 83% of the overall figure. Remaining 27% are divided into commercial, small power, medium supply, large supply, bulk supply, public lighting, agriculture power and temporary supply categories.