Close shave for SDM after vehicle comes under avalanche in Kashmir

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:49 IST
HT Correspondent
A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of north Kashmir along with his security guard and driver were rescued by the army after the vehicle they were travelling in came under an avalanche in Kupwara district on Tuesday.

Karnah SDM Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat, his special police officer (SPO) and driver were on their way to Kupwara from Karnah when they were hit by a snow avalanche near Sadhna Top.

A video of the rescue operation was shared on social media in which the army men are seen giving solace to the trapped travellers. “Don’t worry,” an army man could be seen gesturing to the passengers.

Kupwara superintendent of police Shriram Ambarkar Dinkar said army’s 7 RR battalion is close to where the vehicle came under an avalanche.

“The vehicle got damaged, but all three people were rescued. There were minor injuries to the driver and SPO due to the breaking of the glass panes,” Dinkar said.

